Subdomain Center 💀

A Research Project by ARPSyndicate

Subdomain Center utilizes Apache's Nutch, Calidog's Certstream, OpenAI's Embedding Models & a few of our proprietary tools to discover more subdomains than anyone else.

To avoid abuse of this service, we have rate-limited to 3 requests/minute. And we apologize in advance for any unexpected downtime & delays. Our servers are often caught in a tug-of-war between an army of demanding users and a potato-powered hamster.


Command Line Utility

------------------------
Repository:
https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/puncia
Installation:
pip3 install puncia
Usage:
puncia subdomain <domain> <output>
------------------------

More From ARPSyndicate

Exploit Observer
Attack Surface Management Platform
Free Vulnerability Scan for Enterprises
Open-Source Intelligence Resources